Pop Superstar Anitta Joins Brazil’s Future Farm as Newest Partner

Just days after socialite Kim Kardashian announced a high-profile partnership with Beyond Meat, Future Farm, one of Latin America’s leading plant-based brands, is enlisting the star power of another iconic celebrity to promote its products.

Democratizing plant-based food

Brazil’s Future Farms (also known as Fazenda Futuro) reveals Brazilian pop singer Anitta is joining the brand to help increase awareness and access to plant-based foods in the country. The singer’s participation will focus mainly on the innovation and marketing of new projects and products, company CEO Marcos Leta told Bloomberg Linea.

Besides singing, Anitta is also an entrepreneur and businesswoman who acts as an advisor to NuBank and is head of creativity and innovation at SkolBeats, an AmBev brand. Regarding her new partnership with Future Farm, the entertainer plans to take an active role at the company. “I am a partner and I have experience in management. I am at Future Farm to add and help in the democratization and growth of the category in Brazil,” she said.

30 countries and growing

Founded in 2019, Future Farm is a leading plant-based meat brand in Brazil whose products are currently sold in 30 countries. The company’s products include burgers, chicken, meatballs, and ground beef, and it recently launched its first seafood offering, TVNA – plant-based tuna in cans. Within Latin America, Future Farms operates in Colombia and Chile, and will soon enter Argentina.

In 2021, the brand made its US debut through e-commerce retailers Vejii, Hungry Harvest and GTFO It’s Vegan.

“Brazil’s potential is gigantic, here we only grow,” said Leta. “The country represents one of our main volumes and we have the responsibility to continue democratizing and explaining the category in a fun, healthy and conscious way, to offer products to consumers who are used to eating meat.”