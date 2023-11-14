Rügenwalder Mühle Launches “Paulled Pork” in Collab with Brand Abmassador Paul Ripke

Germany’s Rügenwalder Mühle, a meat manufacturer which became the German market leader in meat alternatives, is continuing its partnership with brand ambassador Paul Ripke, a German fashion and sports photographer and music video director, with a new product launch of the vegan snack “Paulled Pork”.

The vegan pulled pork product, described as a “fluffy yeast dough roll filled with vegan pulled pork in a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce”, with no added flavour enhancers or thickeners, will feature as part of Rügenwalder Mühle’s Veganuary campaign and integrated into the company’s social media activities in addition to shopper activation at the POS.

Paul Ripke, known for his photographs and videos of athletes, celebrities and models, has been a brand ambassador for Rügenwalder Mühle since August 2023. He says of the new snack: “I don’t like pork, but vegan Paulled Pork in a smoky sauce, that’s LIT!”

Pulled pork has been trending as an ingredient for some years with popular vegan versions including those made by Unlimeat based in South Korea and the USA, and Barvecue of North Carolina, which offers a range of vegan meats in the pulled format.

Perfect preparation for Veganuary

“In cooperation with Paul, we are launching our first vegan snack, the perfect extension of our non-chilled snacks for savoury and varied snacking”, says Steffen Zeller, CMO at Rügenwalder Mühle.

“We are thus not only expanding our own portfolio, but also the snacking market as a whole with an absolutely innovative snacking novelty – and are already bringing the perfect preparation for Veganuary to the shelves. Whether you’re on the go or need a quick snack in between, it fits in every bag and with every dietary habit. Simply put: it tastes best when it tastes good for everyone.”

The savoury snack will be available in a 3-pack multipack from the end of November.