Veganz Group in Multi-Year Partnership with Famous German Influencer Gronkh

Veganz Group AG and Gronkh, one of Germany’s largest content creators and influencers, are entering into a multi-year partnership. Gronkh reaches over 4.9 million subscribers across its channels and has now reached more than 3.6 billion views.

The Veganz brand, which currently produces oat drinks with Mililk® using the climate-friendly 2D printing process, will work with Gronkh to expand the range to include exclusive and co-branded products. In addition to the printed oat drinks, the current range also includes a Mililk® maker with special blades and a jug for storing the finished product at home.

“The enthusiasm for Mililk® continues to grow, in addition to several thousand customers within a very short time, we are now also pleased to bring our delicious alternative and the Veganz range to the great community of Gronkh,” says the company.

Gronkh adds: “I got a Veganz sample package and ate half of it before I could hold it up to the camera on stream because the stuff is so awesome.”

The sustainable Veganz range is available in stores and online at mililk.com