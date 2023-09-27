Wiz Khalifa’s MISTERCAP’S Introduces At-Home Mushroom Growing Kits

Wiz Khalifa, the multi-platinum-selling American recording artist, ventures into the wellness industry with the launch of MISTERCAP’S, a brand making specialty organic mushrooms more accessible through its at-home mushroom growing kits.

MISTERCAP’S initial product lineup features three organic options: the Oyster Grow Kit, Shiitake Grow Kit, and Lion’s Mane Grow Kit.

Khalifa expressed, “People love growing their own food. People know so little about mushrooms, so my goal with MISTERCAP’S is to showcase its positive benefits and bring them to a wider audience.”



The company highlights that not only do the kits yield flavorful mushrooms, but they also offer distinct functional and nutritional advantages associated with these strains, potentially enhancing energy levels, boosting cognitive function, reducing inflammation, and supporting the immune system.

The global mushroom market size is expected to reach $115.8 billion by 2030, and MISTERCAP’S is not the only company capitalizing on this growing interest.

Texas recently gained the first US smart factory for enoki mushrooms, helping support edible mushroom production in a country that heavily relies on imports. In the UK, Tesco has reported the demand for exotic mushrooms is surging, with brands like Smithy Mushrooms experiencing a threefold increase in demand over the last three years.

Making mushrooms more approachable



The grow-your-own mushroom kits from MISTERCAP’S are available exclusively online in the United States, retailing at $27.95, and can be grown and ready to eat in as little as eight days.

Philippe Chetrit, general manager of MISTERCAP’S, commented, “We were inspired by Wiz’s interest in culinary mushrooms and the benefits they provide. Our branding was purposefully designed to make mushrooms more approachable. The kits provide a fun and friendly way to introduce mushrooms into our customers’ lives, allowing them to discover the beauty of such an amazing process.”