Calling Vegan NGOs: The Vegan Society Grant Opens for Applications

The Vegan Society is looking for individuals and grassroots organizations to support through its vegan grant program. Set up to support projects to encourage non-vegans to go vegan and stay vegan, The Vegan Society Grant is open to projects based across the globe.

With a particular emphasis on projects based in economically developing countries, The Vegan Society Grant aims to raise public awareness of veganism in a positive way, promote veganism in a unique or exciting way to non-vegans, as well as support people from marginalized backgrounds to access veganism.

Awards can be up to £1000, with recently awarded grants including ‘Radio programs to encourage non-vegans to go vegan and stay vegan in Sengerema district, Tanzania’, and ‘Culture and Tradition, a call to animal welfare’: a community-run project to encourage fellow villagers to replace animal skins with synthetic materials in traditional dance festivals in Zimbabwe.

If you represent a vegan non-profit organization or are an individual with a non-profit project, applications are open now until 30th June 2022. Click here for more information.