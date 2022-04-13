    • Calling Vegan NGOs: The Vegan Society Grant Opens for Applications

    April 13, 2022
    Categories
    Charity & Campaigns
    The Vegan Society
    © The Vegan Society

    The Vegan Society is looking for individuals and grassroots organizations to support through its vegan grant program. Set up to support projects to encourage non-vegans to go vegan and stay vegan, The Vegan Society Grant is open to projects based across the globe.

    With a particular emphasis on projects based in economically developing countries, The Vegan Society Grant aims to raise public awareness of veganism in a positive way, promote veganism in a unique or exciting way to non-vegans, as well as support people from marginalized backgrounds to access veganism.

    Logo Vegan Society
    © The Vegan Society

    Awards can be up to £1000, with recently awarded grants including ‘Radio programs to encourage non-vegans to go vegan and stay vegan in Sengerema district, Tanzania’, and ‘Culture and Tradition, a call to animal welfare’: a community-run project to encourage fellow villagers to replace animal skins with synthetic materials in traditional dance festivals in Zimbabwe. 

    If you represent a vegan non-profit organization or are an individual with a non-profit project, applications are open now until 30th June 2022. Click here for more information. 

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address