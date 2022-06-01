Creative Compass to Offer $1.4M in Marketing Aid for Vegan Animal Rights Charities

International vegan marketing agency Creative Compass is launching a program to aid animal rights charities to receive a total of $1.4 million worth of free advertising. With the offer open to 12 eligible vegan charities, Creative Compass will provide help with essential campaign funds and training for animal rights organizations.

With a combined total of $1.4 million worth of free advertising per year available, each month a new animal charity will be set up with $120,000 worth of free Google Ad Spend per year through the Google Grants program. Creative Compass will then provide free training to help organizations with future campaigns.

Creative Compass has always provided digital marketing services for animal charities at significantly reduced prices, including for the Animal Save Movement, but with the launch of the new program it hopes to help many more charities that usually would not be able to afford to market themselves. Its mission is a personal one, with the Creative Compass founders Sam Tucker and Maddie Claire both being dedicated animal rights activists for years.

“There are so many animal rights charities that are doing such amazing and important work, without the financial support they need and recognition they deserve. We’re excited to be able to use our skills in digital marketing to be able to make a real difference for animals,” explained Co-Founder and Director of Social Media for Creative Compass, Maddie Claire.

Applications open on June 1st and the program launches on July 1st. All registered animal charities are encouraged to apply at www.vegancreativecompass.com/charity