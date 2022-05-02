    • Double Your Donation: Vegan Meals For Refugees in Ukraine

    May 2, 2022
    Vegconomist is supporting a vegan meals project for refugees in the Ukrainian city of Lviv (read more about it here), where tens of thousands of refugees come from other parts of the country. You too can help with your donation. And thanks to the Karuna Foundation, your donation will be doubled, up to an amount of €10,000.
     
    E.g.: You donate €50. The Karuna Foundation will also donate €50, totalling €100
     
    Vegconomist readers already donated thousands of euros and those will be doubled by the Karuna Foundation as well, as part of this €10,000 matching grant.
     
    If you would like to support Lviv Vegan Kitchen, please donate:

    Or via a special vegconomist account, the donation will be given to the project Lviv Vegan Kitchen without any deductions.

     
    Recipient:
    vegconom GmbH
     
    Bank:
    Volksbank Dinklage /Steinfeld
     
    IBAN:
    DE32 2806 5108 0014 8385 01
     
    BIC Swift Code:
    GENODEF1DIK
     
    Keyword:
    Lviv Vegan Kitchen
     
     
    Thank you for your generosity!
    Your vegconomist team.
