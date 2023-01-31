GenV Accuses Rishi Sunak of Stonewalling as He Refuses Vegan Challenge

After challenging British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month in exchange for a £1 million charity donation, international organisation Generation Vegan (GenV) has finally received a response.

Penned by government representative MP Mark Spencer (who also happens to be a beef, lamb, and egg farmer), the letter states that the government is already taking all necessary steps “to ensure greater environmental sustainability” and “towards achieving our 25 Year Environment Plan ambitions and our carbon net zero goals”. The implication is that Sunak will not accept the challenge.

The offer expires today, and GenV has joined forces with supporters such as nutritionist Dr. Gemma Newman to film a video making a final plea to the Prime Minster. The clip emphasises the benefits of a plant-based diet for the country, human health, farmers, and the future.

Unless Sunak has a last-minute change of heart, most of the £1 million will be used for a future GenV campaign, with generous donations also made to two UK farm sanctuaries.

Holding leaders accountable

GenV launched its challenge to Rishi Sunak at the beginning of January, making headlines around the world. The charity told vegconomist that world leaders needed to be held accountable for fulfilling their promises. The campaign has been heavily promoted, including with an eye-catching march to Parliament and the Prime Minster’s Downing Street home.

GenV points out that a growing number of politicians are vegan, including United States Senator Cory Booker and New York Mayor Eric Adams. Even the UK’s Conservative party, of which Sunak is a member, has a Vegan Conservatives group. GenV CEO Naomi Hallum expressed her disappointment that Sunak has failed to take up the challenge.

“When it would be so easy – as easy as going vegan – for Rishi Sunak to take meaningful steps that would give the UK a real shot at meeting its climate commitments, I’m at a loss as to why our Prime Minister won’t do so,” she said. “Making vague promises and 25-year plans are just stonewalling tactics that those of us who are genuinely concerned about climate change and animal suffering are growing increasingly tired of. As Greta Thunberg would say, it’s just more ‘blah, blah, blah’ in lieu of meaningful and decisive action.”