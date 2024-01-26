Plant-Based Labels: The Green REV Institute Urges EU Decision Makers to Prioritize Public Health Over Meat Industry Interests

The Green REV Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on farming, food, and animal welfare, has submitted a document to the Technical Regulations Information System (TRIS) urging EU decision-makers to prioritize the well-being of citizens and public health above the interests of the meat industry.

The submission comes in response to Italy’s controversial bills banning animal product names on plant-based meat labels. Through TRIS, the European Commission and member states review draft laws to assess their compliance with EU regulations due to the potential impact of such prohibitions on the region’s market.

The right to information and health

The Green REV Institute emphasizes that consumers have the right to information and health, as guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. The organization argues that censoring animal names on plant-based meat products limits consumers’ access to information and hampers their ability to make informed choices.

“As consumers, we want and have the right to prioritise our health, and censorship of substitutes supports the interests of a narrow meat lobby. Decision-makers must prioritise the well-being of citizens and public health above all,” states The Green REV Institute.

In addition, the think tank points to recent surveys showing that the majority of consumers are not confused by vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based products using animal names on their labels. The Green REV Institute insists that instead of censoring plant-based products, current meat labels should be reformed to inform consumers about potential health risks associated with certain products, allowing them to make informed dietary choices.

Using scientific evidence, the organization also talks about the health benefits of alternative meats, highlighting their nitrate and antibiotic-free nature. Nitrates have been linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancer, and the abuse of antibiotics in animal agriculture is contributing to a global antibiotic resistance crisis.

On the sustainability front, the Green REV Institute asserts that plant-based and vegan alternatives are more environmentally friendly than animal products in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and land usage. It cites a report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) that underscores the impact of animal products on human health, the environment, and animal welfare.

Aligning its stance with the EU’s Farm to Fork strategy, the Green REV Institute emphasizes the potential of plant-based diets to address the current health and climate crises associated with animal foods.

In conclusion, the nonprofit calls for a fair transition of the food system, acknowledging that it might cause discomfort to businesses that have yet to achieve sustainability.

Morgan Janowicz, Board Member of Green REV Institute, comments: “We cannot ignore the fact that the meat and dairy lobbies have consistently cut off the plant-based food sector from support, funding, and censored nomenclature.

“It is time for “5 for the plant-based industry” presented by Dr. Sylwia Spurek: 1. banning advertising of meat, milk, and eggs; 2. abolishing funds for the promotion of these products; 3. setting up a fund for the promotion of veganism; 4. “climate and animal rights” classes from kindergarten onwards; 5. 0% VAT on meat, milk, egg substitutes.”