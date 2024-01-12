Veganuary 2024 Sees Major US Cities Embracing Plant-Based Living

Veganuary, a global movement encouraging people to try vegan in January, has seen remarkable growth in the United States. With the highest number of participants among all of Veganuary’s participating countries and over 400 US businesses participating in 2023, the campaign is gaining substantial momentum. Cities across the nation are embracing this trend, each offering unique highlights and specials to celebrate Veganuary.

Baltimore

Baltimore set a national precedent by declaring January as the official Veganuary month, a move initiated by the Black Veg Society and Veganuary, supported by DefaultVeg. Mayor Brandon M. Scott emphasized the city’s commitment to “resilient, sustainable, and healthy” communities, urging residents and businesses to explore plant-based options. He proclaimed “the month of January as ‘Veganuary’ in Baltimore, and urges residents, restaurants, retailers, and institutions to explore and continue to add plant-based options by default.”

This initiative coincides with the growing popularity of the city’s Vegan Soulfest, which drew 16,000 attendees in 2023. Naijha Wright-Brown of Black Veg Society and Land of Kush echoed this sentiment, stating, “With Baltimore Mayor Scott’s proclamation, I’m sending many blessings that the city will pledge to go vegan in January.” Restaurants like Land of Kush and &Pizza have introduced vegan specials and are hosting events in celebration of Veganuary.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, a city known for its health-conscious lifestyle, ranked in the top 5 US cities for Veganuary sign-ups last year. This year, the city is booming with vegan offerings, with numerous restaurants introducing vegan specials, including The Butcher’s Daughter, Hart House, Veggie Grill, PLANTA, and Sugar Taco, with discounts, new vegan menu items, and initiatives like ‘Wellness Wednesdays.’

UCLA’s Animal Welfare Alliance spearheaded a “Plant-Powered Revolution,” hosting events like UCLA’s VegFest to promote veganism. Renae Scott, CMO of Veggie Grill, highlighted the city’s shift towards sustainable eating: “January marks a large consumer shift towards prioritizing planet-friendly eating and living a healthy lifestyle, so we’re encouraging new and existing guests to participate in Veganuary with exciting weekly promotions throughout the whole month!”

Portland

In Portland, ranked America’s most vegan-friendly city, local organizations are supporting Veganuary by encouraging staff to participate, such as New Seasons Market and the Association of Oregon Recyclers. Chris Harris, Category Director for Produce at New Seasons Market, emphasized the educational aspect of Veganuary, commenting, “Education is a key ingredient in making informed, thoughtful food choices, and we’re committed to providing the necessary resources for our community to do just that.”

Local businesses are also jumping on board, showcasing new and innovative plant-based options and offering specials and discounts throughout the month. Some of the restaurants participating include Salt & Straw, Rush Bowls, Rudy’s Gourmet Pizza, Gnarly’s, and Clarklewis. “By embracing Veganuary, we’re not just highlighting a broad range of plant-based foods; we’re also empowering our customers to deepen their understanding of where their food comes from and what’s in it,” continued Harris.

Washington DC

Washington DC’s Veganuary 2024 was marked by multiple inclusive events spearheaded by The Veg Society of DC and DC Vegan, who hosted a launch event at the Botanical Bar. Elissa Free, VP of the Veg Society of DC stated, “The Veg Society of DC is thrilled to participate in the growing worldwide Veganuary movement, which has inspired and supported millions of people to try vegan since 2014.”

Local favorites like Hard Rock Cafe, Ben’s Chili Bowl, PLNT Burger, and Pow Pow expanded their menus to include vegan options or offer special discounts for the month of January. Even public spaces like the Martin Luther King Public Library joined in, featuring Veganuary-themed book displays.

Joseph Blair, the assistant coach of the Washington Wizards, is just one of the many celebrity supporters of Veganuary. He states, “As a vegan of more than 9 years, my mantra is simple, no one should have to die in order for me to live.”

Other cities across the US are also participating in Veganuary, with New York City kicking off the month with a PSA in Times Square, along with many US-based brands running supportive Veganuary campaigns through retailer promotions and social media, including Wicked Kitchen, Greenleaf Foods, Whole Foods Markets and more.

Blair concludes, “By choosing to keep animals off our plates and embracing a plant-based lifestyle, we can create a more sustainable future for all living beings while reducing our ecological footprint. If you’re curious about what veganism is all about, sign up for the Veganuary challenge and join millions of people like myself who are making a positive impact.”

Watch this space for an upcoming Q&A with Sandra Hungate, head of Veganuary USA.