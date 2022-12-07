Veganuary Campaign Celebrates Tenth Year With Celebrity Ambassadors

Veganuary has opened registrations for its tenth annual campaign, announcing the support of a lineup of celebrity ambassadors.

Those who sign up are invited to try a vegan diet and lifestyle for the month of January, with the help of daily emails and other resources. The campaign is supported by colourful ads with slogans like “Where there’s hummus, there’s hope” and “Power to the PEA-ple”.

The ambassadors for Veganuary 2023 are Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson, French chef Alexis Gauthier, and X-Men star Famke Janssen. Watson and Gauthier will both appear on Veganuary’s podcast and YouTube series in the new year.

“Loving animals and eating them too never made sense to me; that’s why I went veggie aged six and then later turned to veganism,” said Watson. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made, and I’ve enjoyed it so much more than I could have ever expected. It feels good to do the right thing. I know it can be a daunting prospect for some, but Veganuary is here to help guide you.”

Range of resources

Signing up for Veganuary is free and open to anyone worldwide. Participants gain access to a range of resources, including a cookbook, meal plan, and starter kit. In October, the charity launched a set of cards called The Vegan Kit, designed to help people go and stay vegan.

Numerous companies have already announced their support for Veganuary 2023, with around a hundred French organisations committing to participate and major brands such as Lindt launching new vegan products to mark the campaign.

“Going vegan in 2016 was one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself, so I decided to share that joy the best way I knew how — by turning my whole fine-dining restaurant fully vegan, too,” said Gauthier. “This January, you can experience that same joy for yourself by trying veganism — it’s healthy, it’s delicious, and it’s an act of kindness to this planet and the amazing creatures we share it with. All you have to do is give it a try!”