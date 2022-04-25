400+ Companies Join Green Monday’s #WeCareWeDare Campaign for Earth Month

Hong Kong-based social venture Green Monday is celebrating its tenth anniversary and Earth Month with a new campaign called #WeCareWeDare.

The campaign’s goal is to encourage everyone to adopt a plant-based or flexitarian diet, ultimately making net-zero carbon emissions a reality. Over 400 restaurants and retailers have joined #WeCareWeDare so far, offering new dishes and promotions during Earth Month.

These include Ôdelice, Hemingway’s By The Ways, Lan-yang Taiwan, Hoi Hoi Pancake House, and Eat For Green. Many of these are offering menu options made with Green Monday’s own OmniFoods meat and seafood alternatives.

“Green Monday will strive to dedicate our best innovation and efforts to contribute to a carbon net-zero future.”

Additionally, Green Monday’s plant-based concept store Green Common will be hosting an “Earth Month Thankful Sale”, with up to 40% off selected items. A new Weekend Semi–Buffet Brunch Menu will also be launched at the store, with discounts available during Earth Month.

Growth of Green Monday

Green Monday has come a long way in the last decade, raising $70 million in 2020 in the largest funding round of its kind in Asia. Last year, the company’s products launched at hundreds of 7-Eleven stores across China, and it was named one of the country’s most socially influential startups. Green Monday then announced in December that it was seeking to raise a further $100 million in collaboration with Bank of America.

“When Green Monday was launched on Earth Day ten years ago, it was an initiative taken by a group of passionate people who shared the same belief to Make Change Happen, to take urgent action that combats climate change and various global crises,” said David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of Green Monday. “Looking ahead, with the support from internal and external stakeholders, Green Monday will strive to dedicate our best innovation and efforts to contribute to a carbon net-zero future. On behalf of the Green Monday family, my heartfelt thank you to all our partners and supporters.”