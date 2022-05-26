German Institutes Launch Food Process and Product Engineering Degree Program

The University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover (TiHo) Foundation and the German Institute of Food Technologies (DIL) in Quakenbrück are to begin offering a Master’s degree in Food Process and Product Engineering (MSc FPPE).

The four-semester program will examine how the world’s growing population can be fed fairly and sustainably. The entire path of food development, from raw materials to finished products, will be studied.

Factors such as food quality, contaminants, infectious agents, sustainability management, and economic aspects will also be considered. Additionally, students will learn how food science innovations can help towards achieving climate goals.

The course will be research-oriented and conducted in English, with spaces for 25 international students. Those interested in enrolling must apply by June 15, and classes will begin in October.

The future of protein

Last August, the DIL opened the Technology Center Proteins of the Future in collaboration with Swiss technology group Bühler AG. The goal of the Center is to provide research, testing, and production infrastructure for the development of healthy, sustainable protein food products.

In 2019, the DIL told vegconomist that it had been working on the development of plant-based products for 30 years. The institute supports plant-based companies through various approaches, including food safety, manufacturing, and optimisation.

“We are currently working primarily in the area of extrusion. But we are also working on plant-based products in the areas of hydrostatic high-pressure technology, pulsed electric fields, and high-pressure homogenisation. In the future, we will be looking at additive production in the form of 3D printing,” said Dr.-Ing. Volker Heinz of the DIL.