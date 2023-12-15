Garden Gourmet Partners With the 2024 Olympic Games to Help Double Plant-Based Food Consumption

Nestlé-owned Garden Gourmet has announced it is an official supporter of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris.

The company will help to achieve the goal set by the Olympics of doubling the amount of plant-based food on offer to halve carbon emissions. Garden Gourmet’s food will be available at several Olympic and Paralympic Games sites, and will be served to athletes, volunteers, staff, spectators, and the media.

Garden Gourmet products include plant-based burgers, sausages, filet pieces, and more. The company launched limited-edition vegan foie gras last year, and recently introduced alternatives to fish fillets, fingers, and nuggets.

“Modern taste of France”

It is hoped that the collaboration between Garden Gourmet and the Olympics will encourage the transition towards more sustainable diets, while showcasing the “modern taste of France”. The event will also have a focus on locally produced and seasonal products, with 80% of food served originating within the country. The proportion of vegetables in meals will be increased to promote both better health and sustainability, and each meal will have a carbon budget of 1kg.

At food and beverage outlets aimed at spectators, at least 60% of the food on offer will be meat-free. Environmental information about the food will also be on display, along with initiatives to nudge visitors towards plant-based options at some sites. Additionally, the Games will work to recover food waste and halve the quantity of single-use plastics associated with food consumption.

“French cuisine is rich, diverse, and supported by a large number of players who all want to contribute to the Games,” said Tony Estanguet, Paris 2024 President. “To define our Food Vision, we wanted to involve everyone who brings French cuisine to life throughout the country; nearly 120 organisations and experts therefore helped us define what we want to serve. More plant-based, more local, more sustainable and just as delicious: our ambition is to harness the creativity of French cuisine to drive the food transition. We wish to thank everyone who has helped us in the project and who will enable us to make our ambitions a reality.”