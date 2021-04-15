Germans Believe They Eat Less Meat

If you ask Germans how much meat they believe they consume, they estimate around 92 grams of sausage and meat a day end up on the plate, or 644 grams a week. This is the result of a survey by the Donato Foundation. In fact, however, it is considerably more. 160 grams, to be exact, which is about 72% more than what is believed. This means that the average German eats 1,120 grams of meat a week. The difference is shown in a comparison with the meat balance of the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL).

Americans also eat more meat than they think and were 49% off their actual figure in the survey, consuming around 280 grams of meat a day – almost two kilograms a week. This is the result of the same survey by the Donato Foundation, compared with the figures of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

If the figures in the surveys were true, the Germans would be pretty close to an ideal value. In fact, the German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends between 300 and 600 grams of meat and sausage per week for an adult.

It would also be good for the environment if Germans actually approached their estimated value. According to figures from the German Federal Environment Agency (UBA), doing without meat is the best way for private individuals to protect the climate in their everyday lives. Only long-term measures such as modern heating, use of green electricity or avoiding air travel are more effective.

