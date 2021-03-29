Heura Enters Legal Proceedings in Spain for “Provocative” Advertising

Legal proceedings have begun against Spain’s Heura, the award-winning and fastest-growing vegan meat brand in Europe, following its advertising campaign in November last year, spearheaded by co-founders Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños. The process is taking place in Barcelona’s Ciutat de la Justícia.

Although Heura removed the billboard – which could be seen in the centre of Madrid and highlighted the greenhouse gases emitted by the livestock industry – meat industry associations Provacuno and Interporc have taken Heura to court. Heura agreed to remove the billboard and invited key players in the meat industry to discuss how they could work together to create a more sustainable industry.

The billboard read: “A meat burger pollutes more than your car. With Madrid Central we have reduced pollution by changing the way we move, why not change the way we eat now?”

The meat industry contributes up to 18% of the world’s greenhouse gases, according to data from Oxford University. According to the World Resources Institute, the transport sector globally contributes 14% of greenhouse gases.

Heura has been hailed as the fastest-growing vegan company in Europe, with plans to expand into the US market. Last year it won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 from Emprendedores magazine.

Share article: share

share

share

email