Le Cordon Bleu London Introduces Two Plant-Based Culinary Arts Diplomas

Le Cordon Bleu, the international network of hospitality and culinary institutes teaching French haute cuisine, will begin offering two new plant-based culinary arts diplomas in London.

The institute introduced its first Plant-Based Culinary Arts qualification in 2019, but has now added two new plant-based courses — Cuisine and Patisserie — in response to the growing demand for vegan and vegetarian food. The three-month diplomas are open to students of all levels, with no prior culinary experience required.

The Cuisine course will explore the flavours and textures of minimally processed whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes, looking at how they can be used in global cuisines. Students will learn fundamental skills such as how to prepare stocks and sauces, along with techniques such as fermentation, dehydration, making tofu, and sprouting.

The Pâtisserie course will teach students how bakery products, desserts, pastries, chocolate, and petit fours can be produced using exclusively plant-based ingredients. It will explore how classical pâtisserie ingredients can be substituted, and provide the skills, techniques, and competencies necessary for professionals in the field.

Meeting growing demand

Demand for plant-based foods is rising fast, with the global market expected to be worth over $75 billion by 2028 (up from $41.06 billion in 2022). In the UK, a report earlier this year found that the market is growing at a rate of 9.58%, with 40% of consumers wanting alternatives to meat and dairy.

While some universities now offer courses on the science of alternative proteins, aspiring plant-based chefs are often forced to study conventional courses that emphasise the preparation of meat and other animal products. The new diplomas from Le Cordon Bleu will help to meet the increasing need for experienced plant-based chefs.

“Combining the growing demand for plant-based cooking with the culinary techniques that Le Cordon Bleu is renowned for, our chefs explore the different uses for plant-based ingredients, perfect for anyone who is interested in creating dishes from fresh produce and whole foods,” said Chef Emil Minev, Culinary Arts Director at Le Cordon Bleu London.