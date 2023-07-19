Data Shows Number of “Plant-Based” Job Listings Increased 32% in Q2

More companies are hiring for positions related to the plant-based industry, reports Just Food. From April to July 2023, the number of open jobs advertised in this segment of the consumer goods sector increased by almost a third, suggesting a possible rise in interest in plant-based foods’ future growth prospects.

Using insights obtained from GlobalData’s Job Analytics database, which tracks daily job postings across multiple industries, analysts found there were 596 “active” job listings posted by consumer-sector companies that were linked to the plant-based diet. The listings were published from April 14 to July 13, representing a 32% increase from the previous 90 days.

Analysts also found a 4% increase in active job postings related to health and wellness, which represented about 4,460 positions.

According to Just Food, its data provides an indication of where businesses are focusing their hiring efforts, and these numbers signal that corporate interest in plant-based positions is on the upswing, despite recent trends and media reports suggesting the industry’s decline.

Consumer interest still strong

While global sales of plant-based foods have been impacted by inflation and other considerable economic challenges, recent emerging reports find consumer interest in the sector remains high. In June, US grocer Sprouts Farmers Markets, which operates over 350 locations in 23 states, revealed sales of plant-based foods at its stores grew 21% last year, driven by innovative products and creative in-store marketing.

Earlier this month, global agribusiness firm Bunge began construction on a $500M soybean processing facility to supply protein ingredients for the plant-based foods market.

In addition, an April 2023 study by the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and Good Food Institute (GFI) found that, despite economic headwinds, US plant-based food dollar sales grew 6.6% in 2022. In the “powerhouse” category of milk, the report found over 40% of US households now purchase dairy-free milk products, and nearly 80% of these consumers repeated their purchases last year.

PBFA’s research also showed that two-thirds of the US population still believes that plant-based foods are healthier than animal-based foods, with 42% planning to substitute animal foods with more plant-based foods, and 27% planning to eat less animal-based food in the future.

A resilient industry

Commenting on the state of the industry, PBFA CEO Rachel Dreskin said: “The plant-based foods industry has proven its resilience, weathering unprecedented challenges to maintain cross-category market shares and achieve $8 billion in US retail sales.

“This success is a testament to the dedication of consumers who are looking for plant-based options for every eating occasion, and the innovative brands and marketplace partners who are working to meet growing demand for sustainable, healthy, and delicious options.”