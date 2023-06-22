AIDA Cruises Launches Plant-Forward Restaurant Aboard Three Ships

German cruise line AIDA Cruises has announced it will be opening an onboard restaurant serving dishes made with primarily plant-based ingredients.

Called Soulkitchen, the restaurant will launch on three of the company’s vessels — AIDAnova, AIDAperla, and AIDAprima — on June 24. It comes in response to increasing demand for plant-based food from the cruise line’s customers.

Soulkitchen will serve three-course meals every evening, with menus changing daily. Example dishes include coconut lemongrass soup, almond barley risotto with sautéed herb apples, and crème brûlée. Earlier in the day, guests will be able to choose from options such as overnight oats, fresh fruit and vegetables, and homemade spreads, along with plant-based cheeses and cold cuts.

Meals will be prepared at a show kitchen in the center of the restaurant. Outside of mealtimes, guests will be able to participate in cooking classes in the kitchen.

“Special experience”

The opening of the new restaurant comes after AIDA expanded its range of plant-based meals last year, introducing options such as vegan steak and schnitzel. More vegan dishes were added aboard some ships in early 2023.

Travel providers worldwide are increasingly working to cater to the growing demand for plant-based food, with blogger and event planner Sean O’Callaghan (Fat Gay Vegan) launching a vegan river cruise company in 2019. In 2021, Alvus Saiing began offering fully vegan sailing vacations in Croatia, and many airlines also now have a range of plant-based options available.

“We are proud to create another trendy offering with Soulkitchen and are also responding to the increased demand from our guests,” said Rene Thiersch, senior manager of culinary operations at AIDA Cruises. “With our modern and sustainable concept, we not only want to promote healthy eating, but also create a special experience.”