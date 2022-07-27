Alaska Airlines Adds ‘Soy Meets World’ Vegan Option

This summer, guests flying on Alaska Airlines will be able to select a vegan menu option called the “Soy Meets World”, a salad developed in partnership with Evergreens.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests more healthy and nutritious choices when they fly with us,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products.

“We built our menu thoughtfully to offer more plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options, which include a range of fresh, bright flavors inspired by the West Coast and ingredients that are authentically healthy by nature such as roasted broccoli, crisp romaine and baby lettuce greens, quinoa, fresh fruit and more.”

Alaska Airlines also offers the Mediterranean Tapas Pack which is vegan and gluten-free. The development follows similar moves from United Airlines, which now offers Impossible Foods Meatballs and Impossible Breakfast Sausage to first class customers; Cathay Pacific which serves OmniPork; Scandinavian Airlines; and British Airways, which now serves plant-based meals in its first and business class lounges.

Click here to read our summary piece, Vegan Airline Food: Who Got it Right, Who Got it Wrong? from earlier this year.