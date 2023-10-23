Hotel Unveils “Dubai’s First” Vegan-Friendly Hotel Rooms

Dubai hotel NH Collection Dubai The Palm has launched what it claims are the city’s first vegan-friendly hotel rooms.

The rooms feature sustainable, animal-free bedding and vegan snacks. They also contain environmentally friendly dry amenities — including compostable shower caps and sanitary bags — which all come in natural, plastic-free packaging.

All wet amenities in the rooms are free of animal ingredients and have not been tested on animals. They also do not contain gluten, sulfates, or parabens.

The hotel claims to offer a wide range of food and drink options that are suitable for vegan guests. Additionally, the building has introduced sustainable systems such as solar panels for water heating, the reuse of condensed water from the air conditioning system for irrigation, and an in-house water bottling plant to remove the need for plastic water bottles.

“Sustainable & compassionate accommodation”

Another UAE hotel, Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, also launched vegan-friendly rooms earlier this year. The rooms have features such as leather-free furniture, a vegan minibar, and sustainable wooden key cards. Despite costing more to furnish and maintain than the hotel’s conventional suites, they are priced the same.

When the rooms were first unveiled, Emirates Palace told The National News that it hoped to inspire other hospitality providers to follow suit — something which appears to have happened with the introduction of the new rooms in Dubai.

“We are thrilled to introduce our vegan-friendly rooms to provide guests with sustainable and compassionate accommodation options,” said Manish Jha, general manager at NH Collection Dubai The Palm. “Being the very first hotel in Dubai with vegan-friendly rooms, we hope to create awareness about the positive impact of vegan and sustainable choices without compromising on comfort and luxury.”