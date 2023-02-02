Eurowings Discover Becomes First German Airline to Serve Beyond Meatballs

Holiday airline Eurowings Discover is the first German airline to integrate Beyond Meatballs into its in-flight menu. Since the beginning of the year, customers travelling business class have been able to opt for the vegan meatballs on both short-haul and long-haul flights.

Over in the US, United Airlines has been serving Impossible’s meatballs since June of last year, for first class travellers only, while Delta serves Black Sheep Foods’ plant-based lamb meatballs.

Patrick Door, responsible for the in-flight product at Eurowings Discover, comments: “As a young holiday airline, we always focus on innovative food concepts in our in-flight service alongside well-known classics. With the new dishes, we want to appeal to both vegetarians and meat lovers. Beyond Meatballs are a real novelty for us on board, they meet the zeitgeist and are delicious. We are already receiving a lot of positive feedback from guests and our crews.”