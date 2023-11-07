LoveRaw Secures First-Ever Airline Listing Offering Cre&m Wafer Bar on All Virgin Atlantic Flights

UK plant-based chocolate brand LoveRaw announces that it has secured its first-ever airline listing with Virgin Atlantic in collaboration with Gate Gourmet, a leading global provider of airline catering solutions.

The brand’s Cre&m Wafer Bar caramelised biscuits have already debuted onboard and are available at the self-service Wander Wall in Upper and Premium Class on all Virgin Atlantic flights. Cre&m Wafer Bar features a biscuit cream with a caramel layer and crunchy biscuit crumb. Like all LoveRaw’s chocolates, the bar is free of palm oil, dairy products, or artificial ingredients.

Rimi Thapar, co-founder at LoveRaw, comments: “Virgin Atlantic is our first on-flight listing, so this is a key milestone for us. We have created a bespoke LoveRaw Cream Filled Wafer Bar in a single bar format.”

The collaboration is part of the airline’s new winter menu, which includes more plant-based options. In March, Virgin Atlantic also added to its inflight menu plant-based chocolate desserts made by UK brand The Coconut Collaborative.

Nurturing alternatives

LoveRaw’s plant-based versions of famous traditional chocolates have proven a successful competitive strategy in the chocolate market.

The company, which reports itself as the UK’s fastest-growing plant-based chocolate brand, can be found in over 25 countries worldwide, including Australia, the Netherlands, and UAE. According to the company, it has secured its biggest overseas listing, set to be announced in the coming weeks.

LoveRaw chocolates include Nutty Choc Balls, Peanut Butter Cups, M:lk Chocolate Bars, Cre&m Wafer Bars, and the brand’s latest addition, a peanut caramel bar (faux Snickers), which launched earlier this year, promoted via a major billboard campaign.

In August, the brand secured listings for two plant-based chocolates, rolling out at over 2,800 Tesco and Co-op stores. Recently, the innovative company announced an expansion into SPAR stores internationally after being accepted into the retailer’s Challenger Brand program.

Kelly O’Reilly, Global Account Director at Virgin Atlantic Airways, says: “Gate Gourmet has, like Virgin Atlantic, always been passionate about finding and nurturing new vendors to introduce them to airline catering. LoveRaw is one such partner who we are delighted to have supported in getting them onboard Virgin Atlantic, their first airline listing – creating the culinary connection and meeting both Virgin and Gate Gourmet’s ideals of a strong ESG commitment.”