Oatly’s Soft Serve Launching at All Deutsche Bahn Lounges Across Germany

Oatly today announces a partnership with Deutsche Bahn (DB), one of the largest railway companies in Europe, to offer Oatly soft serve for the first time in all 16 DB lounges across Germany.

Oatly and Deutsche Bahn initially collaborated in 2022 by making Oatly Barista Edition the first-ever plant-based milk to be served on all Deutsche Bahn ICE and Intercity trains. Since then, the national rail company of Germany, which serves on average just under 2 billion passengers per year, has gone on to provide further plant-based options including a vegan currywurst option as well as a chilli sin carne with the LikeMeat product Like Hack.

Oatly Soft Serve, which launched in the US in 2021, is available at New York City’s iconic ice cream chain 16 Handles. In Amsterdam, Oatly currently operates a soft serve popup exclusively for the product, which is open til the end of this month, while over in the UK, the ice cream recently launched into well-known stores and restaurants including vegan fast food chain Neat Burger.

“We’re thrilled to build on our successful national partnership with Deutsche Bahn to launch Oatly soft serve in their lounges across Germany,” says Isabel Groß, Head of OOH & New Business DACH at Oatly. “Food service opportunities like this are critical to our mission to driving a more sustainable food by offering uncompromising plant-based products wherever you typically find dairy. So whether you’re vegan, lactose intolerant or just enjoy delicious soft serve, Oatly soft serve is the perfect treat for everyone traveling on Deutsche Bahn this summer.”

Oatly soft serve will be available in DB Lounges in Berlin (DB Lounge and DB Premium Lounge), Bremen, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt/Main, Frankfurt/Main Airport, Hamburg, Hanover, Cologne, Leipzig, Mannheim, Munich, Nuremberg, and Stuttgart.