Princess Cruises Rolls Out Vegan Menus to Cater to Plant-Based Passengers

In response to the growing demand for plant-based dining options, Princess Cruises is unveiling a range of vegan menus, enhancing the onboard dining experience for plant-based passengers across its fleet of 15 ships.

The new vegan menus are now available in the main dining rooms, encompassing a diverse selection of starters, salads, soups, pastas, and main dishes, creatively crafted so that guests’ dietary preferences are not only met, but celebrated.

Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage at Princess Cruises, stated: “Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings.



Passengers can opt for vegan offerings by making their selection in advance through the Cruise Personalizer, via their travel agent, or upon boarding. The vegan menu features an array of dishes, including:

Starters/Salads:

Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado

Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios

Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos

Green Goddess Salad with Tofu

French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs

Soups:

Creamy White Bean

Chickpea Noodle

Roasted Eggplant and Tomato

Pasta/Mains:

Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil, and Pine Nuts

Plant-based Shepherd’s Pie

Walkaway Ratatouille

Princess Cruises is embracing this culinary shift to accommodate the evolving tastes and dietary requirements of its passengers. With these new vegan menus, Princess Cruises aims to provide a satisfying and enjoyable dining experience for all, ensuring that dietary preferences are met on their journeys around the world.

Other cruise operators, including AIDA Cruises and Celebrity Cruises, have also recently expanded plant-based menu options to address increased demand from guests.

Kohen concludes, “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”