TAP Air Expects its New Vegan Inflight Meals to Be Most Popular Request in 2023

TAP Air Portugal is introducing special meals on board. New vegan inflight meals, as well as vegetarian, dietary, halal, kosher, gluten-free, and lactose-free options, are now available on the airline’s cabin food offer in response to the growing demand for alternatives.

It is estimated that more than 90,000 special meals will be served on board TAP Air Portugal aircraft during 2023, and based on 2022 figures, vegan and vegetarian meals are expected to be the most popular options.

Using the slogan, “trips for all tastes,” the company promises taste, freshness, and quality in its new range created to address passengers’ needs related to allergies, intolerances, food restrictions, and cultural and religious specificities.

Meatballs, soups, and Indian recipes

The vegan offer includes dishes such as meatballs, vegetable cream, vegan cheese salad, vegetable curry, or hummus with vegetable sticks. For dessert, TAP’s chefs have created a mango mousse, among others.

The options will be available on flights departing from Lisbon with a journey of more than five hours in Economy Class and on most flights of more than 90 minutes in Business Class with meal service (except night flights). Passengers can customise their menu at no extra cost by booking at least 24 hours in advance.

Many airlines are offering vegan and plant-based meals as they try to adapt to passenger demand for animal-free dishes. Just last week, Heura and Iberojet, the Spanish / Portuguese charter airline, joined to add a 100% plant-based lasagne made with Heura’s vegetable protein meat dish to its onboard menus. In November, Japan Airlines and German alt-seafood brand BettaF!sh announced a collaboration to serve plant-based tuna sandwiches aboard Japan’s second-largest airline company.

“Our new special meals will make your trips even tastier. Thinking of you, we have improved and diversified our special meals offering with new, healthier, and tastier recipes: vegan, gluten-free, low-calorie, and other options for all tastes,” says TAP.