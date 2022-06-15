United Airlines to Serve Impossible Meatball Bowl & Impossible Sausage Breakfast Options

From today, United Airlines introduces the Impossible Meatball Bowl in first-class, becoming the first airline to offer Impossible Meatballs nationwide. Polaris Lounges in EWR, LAX, ORD and SFO will also be serving the Impossible Sausage in two breakfast options.

United states that the news marks the beginning of a larger, long-term collaboration to provide airline customers with more plant-based options. The Impossible Burger has also been offered by Delta Air as of this March, along with Black Sheep Foods’ plant-based lamb meatballs.

The Impossible Meatball Bowl comprises three Impossible Meatballs with broccolini, couscous and herb-infused tomato sauce. Additionally, during breakfast at Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco Polaris lounges, United will offer ground Impossible Sausage as an optional omelet ingredient (presumably not vegan friendly) and Impossible Sausage breakfast patties in the buffet.

Evolving with consumer preferences

“We want our food offerings to evolve and change along with people’s preferences – we’re proud to work with Impossible Foods and think our customers are really going to love these new options,” said Aaron McMillan, United Managing Director of Hospitality and Planning. “To many travelers, the quality of food choices at the airport and in the sky are a really important part of the customer experience, so we’re invested in making sure our menu items exceed their expectations. This is the first of many updates we look forward to sharing in the months ahead.”

“United is all about offering the highest quality customer experience, which is something we have in common here at Impossible Foods,” said Dan Greene, Senior Vice President of Sales at Impossible Foods. “It’s exciting to see the airline bring new options to consumers that are better tasting and better for the planet. We think United flyers are going to love having access to Impossible dishes in the air and in the lounge.”

The United-exclusive ImpossibleTM Meatball Bowl is now available to first-class customers on all domestic flights more than 800 miles in the continental U.S. The Impossible Sausage™ Made From Plants is available in Polaris® lounges in Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco. Customers in eligible markets can pre-order the Impossible Meatball Bowl through United.com or the United mobile app.