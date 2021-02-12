Vegan Dating App Veggly Celebrates Over a Million Matches

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Veggly, the world’s leading dating app for vegans and vegetarians, is celebrating over a million ‘Veg-Matches’ and predicts this number will surpass two million by mid 2021. The founder of the app also reveals that the platform now has over 300,000 users around the world. To celebrate these milestones, Veggly is giving free coins (credits) to new and existing users.

Veggly was created to help vegans, vegetarians, and aspiring vegans/vegetarians to find, match and chat to other like-minded people nearby. Available throughout the world and used in 181 countries, Veggly is set to continue its rapid growth thanks to its growing army of vegan volunteers around the world who have worked together to translate the app into Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Italian, Danish and Polish, with many more languages on the way.

Since July 2019, the app has grown in user numbers by a factor of 12, from 25,000 users. Overall, the US has the highest number of Veggly users in one country, with 47,823. Brazil (46,620 users) is second, Germany (39,703 users) is third, and the UK (35,190 users) is fourth. Spain is fifth, with 14,136 users.

Commenting on the new user milestone, Founder of Veggly, Alex Felipelli, said: “The growth we’ve seen is incredible! As veganism continues to surge in popularity across the world, so does the demand for herbivorous dating and relationships. So many of us want to be with someone who shares the same values and love for animals, so it’s no surprise we have hit the 300,000 user mark so quickly.”

Says Ed Hopkins, Founder, Dark Green PR: “Veggly’s rapid growth is turning heads in the vegan business world now. Many of our clients are enquiring about partnership and advertising opportunities with them. We saw an excellent example of this last year with LoveSeitan; they agreed a mutually beneficial advertising partnership with Veggly which boosted growth for both businesses. Great to see!”

