Vegan Society Hits 50,000th Trademark Milestone as Veganism Continues to Skyrocket

The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark has this week registered its 50,000th product – the highest number of registered products since the trademark was created in 1990, at a time when interest in veganism is at an all-time high with the trademark team registering an impressive 15,206 products in 2020 alone.

As we reported last August, there was a dramatic rise in the number of trademarked vegan products in 2019, a sharp increase of 128 percent from the previous year. These are pre-covid numbers, and as we have seen, since 2020 the number of products launches has absolutely skyrocketed in the vegan industry.

According to research by The Vegan Society, 97% of vegans and vegetarians look for independent vegan verification on food and drink items while a survey last month confirmed the sunflower mark is still the most recognised and trusted vegan labelling scheme, now used used for 50,000 products worldwide, including cosmetics, clothing, food, drink, household items, and many more.

The record was broken when Everyday Superfood – a company that specialisies in food cupboard essentials and superfoods – registered its Organic Turmeric Powder.

Damon Serji Director at Everyday Superfood reacted to the news: “It’s incredible to think our 48th product registered with the incredible Vegan Trademark, is also the 50,000th one to be certified by the society. We could not be more proud of ourselves and our products and we are excited to be part of this amazing journey that The Vegan Society started over 30 years ago.”

“We understand how important it is to have the highly-recognised and trusted vegan label on all our products, and we know how much our customers value it too.”

Ericka Durgahee, Vegan Trademark Marketing Manager, added: “The Vegan Trademark just continues to go from strength to strength. To think that only five products were registered with the trademark when it was first created and now we can proudly say 50,000 products carry the label.”

You can find out more about registering your product with the Vegan Trademark by visiting The Vegan Trademark | The Vegan Society.

