Veggly: World’s Leading Vegan Dating App Reveals Best Countries In World for Vegan Dating

Veggly, the world’s leading dating app for vegans and vegetarians, has released new data revealing the world’s best hotspot countries for vegan dating. The popular app reports rapid growth over the past two years, reaching almost 400,000 global users (16x growth since July 2019), in 181 countries including Brazil, Canada, Australia, Korea, and Denmark.

Veggly is set to continue its rapid growth thanks to teams of vegans who have worked together to translate the app into 8 languages: English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Italian, Danish and Polish, with more languages on the way.

Top 3 countries for finding meat-free mates

The UK has landed in the top place for the second year in a row due to having the highest number of users in relation to population. At present, the UK has well over 45,000 (45,633) users on Veggly, meaning there are nearly 700 (685) users per million people in the country.

The Netherlands is close behind the UK with the second-highest number of users in relation to population (601 users per million people).

Germany places third thanks to a strong user base of 46,375, which means there are nearly 560 Veggly users per million people in the country. Spain is fourth with a figure of 435 users per million.

Overall, the United States has the highest number of Veggly users, with 60,158, but has a much higher population than the UK (328million vs 67million), so scores lower on the ranking list. Brazil has the second most users overall with over 51,000.

Commenting on the new rankings data, Founder of Veggly, Alex Felipelli, said: “The UK is an excellent hotspot for herbivores looking for romance and new relationships. The user base there has almost doubled in the last 10 months. It’s also great to see lots of new vegan dating communities growing in other countries around the world. There has never been a better time to be a vegan looking for love!

“We will build on this success and continue to re-invest in Veggly further. The ultimate goal is to provide the best dating app possible for vegan and vegetarian communities, making sure everyone feels welcome and finds love. We will do everything we can to help these hotspots grow all over the world and build new ones by making the Veggly app accessible to everyone.

Top 10 countries in the world for vegan dating (ranked by number of Veggly users in relation to population)

Ranking Country Total number of users Population (millions) Number of Veggly users per 1 million 1 UK 45,633 66.65 684.67 2 Netherlands 10,388 17.28 601.16 3 Germany 46,375 83.02 558.60 4 Spain 20,405 46.94 434.70 5 Australia 10,759 24.99 430.53 6 Canada 12,614 37.59 335.57 7 Argentina 11,501 44.94 255.92 8 Brazil 51,198 209.5 244.38 9 US 60,158 328.2 183.30 10 Italy 11,003 60.40 182.17

Top 10 countries in the world for vegan dating (ranked by total number of Veggly users)

Ranking Country Total number of users 1 US 60,158 2 Brazil 51,198 3 Germany 46,375 4 UK 45,633 5 Spain 20,405 6 Canada 12,614 7 Argentina 11,501 8 Italy 11,003 9 Australia 10,759 10 Netherlands 10,388

Further details: https://www.veggly.net

