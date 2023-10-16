Alternative Protein Startups to Keep on Your Radar

The food and beverage industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by the increasing demand for healthier, more sustainable, and ethical food choices. In this dynamic landscape, alternative proteins have taken centre stage, offering innovative solutions to address these pressing concerns.

As we look ahead to 2024, a fresh wave of food tech start-ups is set to make a significant impact, promising to revolutionise the food and beverage sector.

In its latest New Food Hub article, ProVeg International introduces eight promising food tech start-ups, who are all poised to lead this transformation. These companies, all part of ProVeg Incubator’s 11th cohort, are addressing a diverse range of challenges in alternative protein production, from taste and nutrition to pricing and scaling.

Let’s meet the first five of these trailblazers.

From microalgae to cultivated fat

Allium Bio (Singapore): Allium Bio pioneers a novel technology that combines microalgae and mycelium to create functional food ingredients for plant-based applications, offering an efficient, cost-effective alternative to traditional sources. Poseidona (Spain): Poseidona turns algal waste streams and invasive seaweed into protein ingredients, revolutionising the alt-seafood market with competitive pricing and versatile applications. Cellva Ingredients (Brazil): Cellva Ingredients utilises cell cultures to produce animal ingredients, starting with cultivated pork fat, which is safe, ethical, and free from synthetic elements, antibiotics, and hormones. Livestock Labs (United States): Livestock Labs employs genetic engineering to develop reliable cell lines for cultivated meat, ensuring cost-efficient growth, designed to meet FDA standards. Food 4 You (Argentina): Food 4 You enhances plant-based foods through fermentation, utilising unique combinations of lactic acid bacteria to improve texture, flavour, and nutritional profiles.

