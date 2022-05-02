Big Idea Ventures Accelerator Reveals Fifth Cohort, Including Leaf Protein & Kabocha Milk Startups

The Big Idea Ventures accelerator program has revealed the 15 alt-protein startups in its latest cohort. BIV will make pre-seed investments in the companies through its offices in New York, Singapore, and Paris.

The startups are as follows:

New York

The Leaf Protein Co. (Australia) — using innovative technology to unlock abundant and highly sustainable protein from leaves.

— using innovative technology to unlock abundant and highly sustainable protein from leaves. Optimized Foods (US) — creating products such as cultivated caviar using the form, function, and structure of mycelium .

— creating products such as cultivated caviar using . CF Foods Group (US) — developing cultivated CPG goods, starting with premium dog treats.

— developing cultivated CPG goods, starting with premium dog treats. Alt Atlas (UK) — sourcing functional ingredients for the alt-protein industry using a machine-learning bioplatform.

— sourcing functional ingredients for the alt-protein industry using a machine-learning bioplatform. The Mushroom Meat Co (US) — making meat alternatives from mushrooms and upcycled plant proteins.

Singapore

Kabocha Milk Co. (New Zealand) — award-winning milk alternatives made from kabocha squash.

(New Zealand) — award-winning milk alternatives made from kabocha squash. Meatless Kingdom (Indonesia) — Indonesian-inspired plant-based meats made with locally-sourced ingredients.

(Indonesia) — Indonesian-inspired plant-based meats made with locally-sourced ingredients. More Foods (Thailand) — functional plant -based proteins with bioactive i ngredients and innovative protein modi fi cation technology.

(Thailand) — Pullulo (Singapore) — nutritious, affordable microbial proteins for various food applications.

(Singapore) — nutritious, affordable microbial proteins for various food applications. UMAMI UNITED (Japan) — Japanese-inspired plant-based food using local ingredients. The company’s first product is the UMAMI EGG, made with konjac powder.

Paris

Cultivated Biosciences (Switzerland) — using fermentation to develop a creamy fat that can be used in alt-dairy products.

(Switzerland) — using fermentation to develop a creamy fat that can be used in alt-dairy products. Genesea (Israel) — highly sustainable and scalable proteins derived from seaweed.



Mewery (Czech Republic) — cultivated pork produced using microalgae growth factors instead of fetal bovine serum.

(Czech Republic) — cultivated pork produced using microalgae growth factors instead of fetal bovine serum. Nutropy (France) — premium French cheeses made with dairy-identical proteins.



Väcka (Spain) — plant-based cheeses made with traditional fermentation and aging processes.



“Every company in this cohort, regardless of whether they use cell-based, precision fermentation or plant-based approaches, addresses a specific market gap backed by strong technology, a great team, and the Big Idea Ventures corporate and mentor ecosystem,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures.