Colombia Foodtech Acceleration Program Announces First Cohort to Support Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Colombia Foodtech Acceleration Program announces the launch of its first edition with five startups focusing on the health and wellness food market participating in the first cohort.

According to the Organisation for Economic Growth and Development (OECD), Colombia is the third most entrepreneurial country among its 34 members, behind Chile and Korea. It is one of the few countries in Latin America with two unicorn companies, Rappi and Habi.

The young program, which seeks to develop and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the agrifood industry in Colombia, is led by the center for innovation in Colombia Vertical-i in alliance with Eatable Adventures, a leading European and LATAM food technology accelerator. It is also supported by Colombia’s Gobernación del Atlántico and the General System of Royalties.

Products with healthy properties

The Colombia Foodtech Acceleration Program will help five startups focused on developing products with healthy properties, such as healthy snacks, whole-grain bakery products, and BFY foods, to strengthen their innovative capacities through high-impact strategies.

Amande Cocina: A company making healthy granola on a small scale with high-quality ingredients.

Albesa de Colombia, Raspow: A traditional beverages company (raspao, cholaos, sodas) seeking to expand to the health and wellness food market.

Cron Foods/JoyFuds: A company focused on healthy foods made from cassava and whole grains.

Mimi Dia: A company headquartered in Barranquilla that provides goods for bakeries and tortilla shops.

Spiga Food: A local company focused on healthy, high-quality baked goods and snacks.

Colombia strategic for food system transition

The agrifood sector is a strategic vertical for Colombia. This industry, led by the F&B area, is one of the main manufacturing sectors in Colombia and the country’s Department of Atlántico, accounting for 29.3% of the country’s gross production (EAM, 2021), explains Eatable Adventures.

Mila Valcárcel, managing partner and co-founder of Eatable Adventures, commented: “Colombia is a strategic market to accelerate the transition of the food system, thanks to the strength of its agri-food industry, at the forefront of innovation. As part of our partnership with Vertical-i, we are launching an incubation and acceleration programme that adds to over 10 programmes that we have already developed for corporations, governments, and our own. We believe it will be a great opportunity for startups in the country, and we are confident that this will be the engine of a new generation of Foodtech startups in Latin America that will help us drive the transition of the food system globally.”