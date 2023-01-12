Madrid Food Innovation Hub Unveils Startups Selected for Packaged F&B Incubator

Madrid Food Innovation Hub, a Spanish incubator for companies in the food sector, has selected 12 startups for the new edition of its incubation programme for packaged food and beverages.

The programme is aimed at those who are developing packaged food and beverage products by applying new technologies during formulation and/or production, and may be accompanied by the development of new business models in the digital sphere.

Boosting the entrepreneurial ecosystem

With 12 weeks of duration and completely free of charge, this initiative aims to boost and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem with these new startups whose proposals focus on obtaining more sustainable products and packaging, food or drinks with a positive effect on health, products with an improved nutritional composition, ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare food and drinks.

The Councillor for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Ángel Niño, expressed his pride and stated: “Madrid Food Innovation Hub continues to consolidate itself as a meeting point for all players in the agri-food sector, especially start-ups.”

During the programme, the startups will receive theoretical and practical sessions, personalised tutorials to advance the development of their project, mentoring sessions with experts, unlimited access to the Hub’s facilities, both the coworking space and the kitchen-lab where they will develop proofs of concept, and will end the programme with Demo Day, presenting their projects to potential investors.

Vegasauria

Vegan cheeses to melt and eat fresh, handmade using traditional cheese-making techniques and ferments. 100% plant-based ingredients.

Haricotcream

Haricotcream proposes a new healthy elaboration in the world of sweet spreads: a new cream made from pinto beans. A 100/100 nutritious food for a healthier snack.

Naturquinoa

Specialists in quinoa, the company is dedicated to the development of products that use hydrolysed quinoa as their main ingredient. Their approach is based on science and precision nutrition, with the support of technology centres and universities to develop their proposal.

Numa

Development of food products made with ingredients with medicinal properties aimed at the different phases of maternity, from fertility, gestation, breastfeeding, postpartum and recovery.

Restaura Group

Plans to develop a brand of ready-to-drink protein coffees in 230ml packs and without milk. A new concept focused on those who love plain coffee without milk and sportsmen and women who need an extra boost of energy.

Three Monkeys

Ready To Serve cocktail proposal. A solution for the HORECA channel for high-quality, natural, handcrafted, packaged cocktails.

Dear Matcha

Ready to drink healthy drink, without added sugars and with great health benefits. Composed mainly of matcha tea powder and vegetable milk.

The Spoon Army

The Spoon Army offers a new line of vegan and sustainable ready meals made from legumes, revolutionising traditional spoon dishes.

Lento

A brand of gluten-free, healthy and original snacks. With real ingredients such as nuts, seeds and wholemeal flours. They want to use local and organic ingredients and use compostable or recyclable packaging.

Natule

New concept of healthy pizzas with doughs made from quality ingredients and a high percentage of vegetables, fruit and fungi.

Nanas

Reinventing traditional cuisine with a new range of vegan ready-meals, such as meatballs and hamburgers.

Vega Much

Working on the development of vegan sobrassada from Mallorca, a healthy product made with the best raw materials. Committed to quality local produce.

“The projects that are starting out in the sector, in the phase in which they encounter the most difficulties, know that they have a pioneering centre in Madrid at their disposal and a team of excellent professionals who will help them to develop in all areas”, he added, recalling that there are already dozens of start-ups that have benefited from the Hub’s different programmes and who describe their experience as “very positive and fundamental to their growth,” says Niño.

The selected startups provide creative and effective solutions to the challenges of the sector and new consumer trends, especially in terms of sustainability and nutrition.