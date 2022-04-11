Meet the Latest Alt Protein Startups from the ProVeg Incubator

ProVeg Incubator has revealed its new cohort of alt protein startups. Seven impact-driven startups from around the globe have joined the ProVeg Incubator for the latest edition of its accelerator program, with a strong focus on innovative ingredients and food tech.

Since its launch in 2018, the Berlin-based ProVeg Incubator has worked with over 60 startups, collectively raising over €230 million. The latest cohort features numerous innovations, including mushroom-based ingredients grown on vegetable waste, cultured fat, microalgae-based seafood, and a plant-based egg white protein.

Fotortec Inc. (Colombia/Chile/USA) is tackling the universal problem of food waste, while supplying alt-protein food manufacturers with innovative new ingredients. The company is developing mushroom-based ingredients using oyster mushrooms that are grown on vegetable waste.

OceanTastes Inc. (USA) aims to produce cultured seafood using proprietary technologies in cell-line isolation, cost-effective serum-free media, and plant-based scaffolding.

Biofect Innovations (Canada) is a biotech company focused on harnessing the power of microorganisms to produce valuable ingredient products. Biofect leverages synthetic biology to bio-engineer microbes, ‘teaching’ them to produce ingredients using fermentation technology.

Culminate Foods (Germany) is working on a cultured-fat ingredient for B2B channels. The product is designed to make plant-based meat alternatives taste like the real thing, bringing authentic meat taste, texture, tenderness, and mouthfeel to meat substitutes.

Rewild Solutions (India) is aiming to minimise animal slaughter, human malnutrition, and climate change issues by offering an alternative whole-cut meat with the taste, texture, and mouthfeel of conventional meat.

EatMyPlants (Germany) is working on alt-seafood products that are based on microalgae and produced using fermentation processes.

Fabumin (Israel) is developing a plant-based substitute for albumin, the protein in egg white, which is a major raw material in the global food industry.

Albrecht Wolfmeyer, Head of the ProVeg Incubator, commented: “Once again the ProVeg Incubator is bringing together a powerhouse of young startup founders who aim to create the next generation of sustainable foods – without animals and without compromising on taste, texture or functionality.”