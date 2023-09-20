The ‘Mylkcubator: More Than Mylk’ Accelerator Program Seeks Applications from Next Gen Alt Dairy and Beyond

After two successful editions of the Mylkcubator accelerator, the program reveals it has decided to pursue a more ambitious approach for its third edition.

Pascual Innoventures, the Corporate Venture unit of Pascual, a leading Spanish manufacturer of dairy products and beverages, launched Mylkcubator in 2021, claiming it to be the first global incubation program for cellular agriculture technologies in the dairy industry.

More than (alt) milk and dairy

Now, Pascual announces in collaboration with foodtech accelerator Eatable Adventures, the launch of Mylkcubator: More Than Mylk, focusing on disruptive technologies for the new generation of biosynthetic dairy products and exploring new technologies in impact areas including alt eggs, coffee, lipids, cocoa, sweeteners, and functional ingredients.

According to the company, the Mylkcubator ecosystem has generated a total value of over $107M, its chosen startups have raised a total of $14.4M since inception, and Pascual Innoventures has invested $1.6M in four previous participants: Novo Dairy, Zero Cow Factory, Ergo BioScience, and Maolac.

Gabriel Pascual, director of Pascual Innoventures, states: “The growth of investment in this sector has already surpassed five billion euros, according to Dealroom data. Additionally, Mylkcubator’s startup ecosystem from the first and second editions has generated a total value of over 100 million euros. The participating startups have raised over 12 million euros in investment since their inception, reflecting the success of this incubation program”

José Luis Cabañero, Founder and CEO of Eatable Adventures, adds: “In 2020, when we first conceived this project, the landscape was vastly different with only a handful of startups operating in this space. Despite limited investment traction, we sensed the growth potential in the alternative dairy ecosystem. This inspired Mylkcubator’s creation, and today, two years later, we’ve witnessed our predictions materialize in a more mature market, with some of the emerging players being startups from our program and a large interest from investors worldwide. We’re thrilled to partner once again with Pascual Innoventures for this new ambitious version, taking the technological revolution in alternative food to the next level.”

The call officially opens today, and interested startups can submit their applications by applying on the program’s website at www.mylkcubator.com