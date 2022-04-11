Cell-Based Milk Incubator Mylkcubator to Host First Demo Day

Mylkcubator, which claims to be the world’s first incubator for cell-based milk, will host its first demo day virtually on April 21. Beginning at 4pm CET, the event will feature pitches from four innovative startups in the industry.

Mylkcubator was created by Spanish dairy giant Pascual in collaboration with food industry investor Eatable Adventures. The program aims to support startups responding to the “great challenges” faced by the alt-dairy sector.

The four startups chosen for Mylkcubator Incubation Batch I are De Novo Dairy, Pure Mammary Factor, Real Deal Milk, and Zero Cow Factory. The companies’ CEOs will explain their technology live at the event.

“Dreaming big”

The launch of Mylkcubator was announced almost a year ago, with Pascual saying it would become an early-stage investor in the chosen startups. The company added that the incubator was inspired by its spirit of innovation.

“The entrepreneurial, innovative spirit is in our genes, it comes from the attitude that my grandfather instilled in us of being nonconformist, dreaming big and daring to take risks, not only with our heads but also with our hearts,” Gabriel Torres, director of Pascual Innov, told vegconomist. “We will work hand in hand with startups that allow us to move into the future.”