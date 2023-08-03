ProVeg Launches Unique ‘Kickstarting for Good’ Program to Transform the Food System

Food awareness organization ProVeg International introduce’ Kickstarting for Good’, a program to launch and grow nonprofits, impact initiatives, and social startups working in the field of food system transformation.

Claimed to be the first program of its kind worldwide, Kickstarting for Good will be run by the ProVeg Incubator, which already runs an accelerator program for plant-based, cultivated, and fermentation startups. The program is open to those who have high-potential ideas for new initiatives, and also to those with the drive to take forward some ideas pre-identified by ProVeg.

“We’ve identified a whole series of high-impact ideas, so we invite people to apply whether they have an existing idea or not. We’ll train you and introduce you to the right people to make this big idea come to life,” said Albrecht Wolfmeyer, Director of the ProVeg Incubator.

The ideas include:

World Society for Plant-Based Chefs: a professional association of plant-based chefs.

a professional association of plant-based chefs. Nutritionists Fellowship: a fellowship program to identify, support, and promote promising plant-based nutrition influencers.

a fellowship program to identify, support, and promote promising plant-based nutrition influencers. Accelerator for social media influencers: an organization or program that supports vegan and plant-based influencers to increase their reach.

an organization or program that supports vegan and plant-based influencers to increase their reach. Marketing and comms agency for the plant-based movement: a global community of animal advocates providing marketing, communications, and design expertise to accelerate plant-based initiatives.

Tailor-made curriculum

Participants in Kickstarting for Good will benefit from a tailor-made eight-week curriculum, along with mentoring and networking opportunities. They will be supported in identifying the best approaches and co-founders, fundraising, setting a budget, developing a theory of change, and more. The program will end with a funding-focused Demo Day.

“ProVeg has a long track record of kickstarting new initiatives and organizations in the food and animal advocacy sector, including the vegan lifestyle trade fair Veggie World, 50by40 — a global coalition of organizations dedicated to cutting the global production and consumption of animal products by 50% by 2040 — and the Animal & Vegan Advocacy (AVA) Summit,” said Sebastian Joy, Founding President at ProVeg International. “Having established a one-of-its-kind food tech startup program, the ProVeg Incubator, we are now launching a parallel program tailored to the needs of founders of not-for-profit and impact organizations.”

Those who wish to take part in the first cohort of Kickstarting for Good, which will begin in October 2023, should apply by August 22.