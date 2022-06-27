Second Cohort of Mylkcubator Launches to “Future Proof the Dairy Industry”

The second cohort of Mylkcubator, an incubator for cell-based dairy products, has now launched. The incubator is seeking to enroll five startups or projects in the fields of molecular farming, fermentation-based, cell-based, and applied technologies.

Mylkcubator is operated by Pascual Innoventures — the corporate venture unit of Spanish dairy manufacturer Pascual — in collaboration with global foodtech accelerator Eatable Adventures. The program is open to startups worldwide.

Mylkcubator 2.0 is set to last six months, from the selection of the startups through to the final demo day. According to Pascual, dairy products produced via cell cultivation and fermentation present a “huge opportunity” for the dairy industry.

First cohort

Mylkcubator’s first cohort was announced last May, with four startups — De Novo Dairy, Pure Mammary Factor, Real Deal Milk, and Zero Cow Factory — accepted onto the program. The cohort culminated in a virtual demo day this April, where the startups showcased their technologies to potential investors.

“Mylkcubator has attracted the attention of companies, technology centers, and professional investors from all over the world, demonstrating that there is a great opportunity in the market to implement scalable technological solutions to future proof the dairy industry,” said José Luis Cabañero, CEO and founder of Eatable Adventures.