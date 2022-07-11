New Tool Will Help Singaporean Alt-Protein Startups Secure Government Funding

In collaboration with the joint initiative FoodInnovate, GFI APAC has launched a database that will make it easier for Singaporean alt-protein startups to find funding.

Singapore has become a hub of innovation for alt-proteins, with a huge range of government funding opportunities available. However, this can make it difficult and overwhelming for startups to determine which options are best suited to them.

The new database brings together all relevant government resources, with the option to search by either need or development stage. Many of the opportunities listed are also available to startups outside Singapore.

Alt-proteins in Singapore

Last month, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Singaporean state investor Temasek said that plant-based proteins were a vital way of improving food security. The company has increasingly been helping to fund alt-protein startups as part of Singapore’s goal to become more self-sufficient.

Singapore has been described as the “world epicentre of alt-protein”, and is home to a huge number of plant-based and cultivated companies. Many companies from abroad are also choosing to manufacture their products in the country. The alt-protein industry has become so significant that one Singaporean university is even offering a course titled “Future Foods – Introduction to Advanced Meat Alternatives”.

“Singapore has emerged as the global model for how to effectively accelerate research and production of alternative proteins, so startups would be wise to take full advantage of the vital resources the city-state’s government has made available,” said GFI APAC Acting Managing Director Mirte Gosker.