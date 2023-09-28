Spain Foodtech Startups Program Reveals 2023 Cohort of Agrifood Pioneers

Spain Foodtech Startups Program announces its 2023 cohort, with four Spanish startups leading the new agrifood revolution with innovative technologies, natural alternatives, and upcycled proteins.

Backed by an impressive investment of €10 million, this program aims to support the selected startups over the next three years to make them capable of competing globally.

Spain Foodtech, a collaboration between Eatable Adventures, ICEX Spain Export and Investments, and CNTA, seeks to position Spain as a technological leader. According to the data from an Eatable Adventures study, the food tech investment in Spain reached €268 million in 2022, marking a growth of 9.3% compared to the previous year.

Four pioneers

From over 120 applications, Spain Foodtech selected the following startups:

Bio2coat: Develops natural coatings that extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Its innovative solution addresses two significant challenges in the food industry: food waste and single-use plastic packaging. Bio2coat is among the winners of the Fi Europe Startup Innovation Challenge 2022.

Néboda: Develops automation technology for vertical farming to enable high-density, low-cost cultivation systems. Its tech includes an automated robot that optimizes production times, maintains high-quality standards, and avoids possible contaminations.

Poseidona : A women-led startup that transforms algae production waste into innovative ingredients and proteins for plant-based foods. Its approach contributes to Spain’s circular economy and positively impacts the marine ecosystem.

Mmmico: Combines techniques such as fermentation, directed evolution, and artificial intelligence to develop new natural alternatives to synthetic flavorings and colors in record time and cost.

“Our deep experience in the agri-food value chain, supported by a unique methodology, access to the global ecosystem, and the support of prestigious corporate partners, allows us to position Spanish Agrifoodtech startups on the global stage,” says Mila Valcárcel, managing partner of Eatable Adventures.

“An example of this is the international success achieved by our Alumni like Cocuus or Moa Foodtech,” Valcárcel adds.

Leading companies in the food industry, including Alianza Team, Mahou San Miguel, Pascual Innoventures, and Sigma, support Spain Foodtech to drive innovation and create high-impact solutions in the agrifood value chain.

After completing the acceleration program, the startups will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to national and international investors during the Demo Day.