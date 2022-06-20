    • Sponsored Post

    Narayan Foods Opens Scaling Platform for Plant-Based Protein Innovations

    June 20, 2022
    Categories
    Startups, Accelerators & Incubators
    One of Narayan Foods’ production facilities in Slovenska vas

    One of the largest European organic food producers, Narayan Foods, is addressing the growing gap in demand for plant-based proteins and sustainable, healthy food choices by providing a scaling platform to bring new food tech solutions to the market faster.

    The scaling platform is a one-stop shop enabling both industrialization and commercialization for startups and scale-ups with innovative solutions for meat, fish, dairy and other animal protein alternatives. Mario Brumat, founder and CEO, explains the rationale behind the business: “Alternative-proteins will be a $162bn market by 2030, but we see start- and scale-ups lacking the necessary production capabilities to capture this market opportunity, nor do they know how to effectively commercialize their products.”

    Strong R&D in partnership with two regional universities

    The innovative food industrialization takes place in two food production certified facilities, compliant with standards IFS, FDA, USDA, Organic and Vegan. They operate on a partnership model with a full production and R&D support, so startups can focus on their core R&D. They further help in commercialization with access to more than 75,000 stores in 30 markets. Direct partnerships with large retail chains as well as smaller specialized stores is a fast track for products to the market as well as a live testing ground for gathering consumer feedback.

     

     

    Žiga Vraničar, Chief Strategy Officer, on their added value: “We are the scaling specialists so startups can put their efforts in developing exciting and innovative foods, they can focus on what they are good at, their core – filling the innovation pipeline with updates of their existing products and new ones. We take care of the rest, enabling a fast and smooth market entry. Anyone interested can reach us at [email protected]

    See also https://www.narayanfood.com/

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews