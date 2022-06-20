Sponsored Post

One of the largest European organic food producers, Narayan Foods, is addressing the growing gap in demand for plant-based proteins and sustainable, healthy food choices by providing a scaling platform to bring new food tech solutions to the market faster.

The scaling platform is a one-stop shop enabling both industrialization and commercialization for startups and scale-ups with innovative solutions for meat, fish, dairy and other animal protein alternatives. Mario Brumat, founder and CEO, explains the rationale behind the business: “Alternative-proteins will be a $162bn market by 2030, but we see start- and scale-ups lacking the necessary production capabilities to capture this market opportunity, nor do they know how to effectively commercialize their products.”

The innovative food industrialization takes place in two food production certified facilities, compliant with standards IFS, FDA, USDA, Organic and Vegan. They operate on a partnership model with a full production and R&D support, so startups can focus on their core R&D. They further help in commercialization with access to more than 75,000 stores in 30 markets. Direct partnerships with large retail chains as well as smaller specialized stores is a fast track for products to the market as well as a live testing ground for gathering consumer feedback.

Žiga Vraničar, Chief Strategy Officer, on their added value: “We are the scaling specialists so startups can put their efforts in developing exciting and innovative foods, they can focus on what they are good at, their core – filling the innovation pipeline with updates of their existing products and new ones. We take care of the rest, enabling a fast and smooth market entry. Anyone interested can reach us at [email protected]”

