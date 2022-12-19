Startups Invited to Apply for Middle East’s Only Alt Protein Accelerator Better Plate

Israel’s Modern Agriculture Foundation (MAF) has opened applications for the second cohort of Better Plate, an alternative protein track within the MassChallenge Israel accelerator program.

MAF launched Better Plate last year, as there were no local accelerators catering to alt protein startups. The program aims to connect startups to experts and industry leaders, along with introducing them to technologies that could help them overcome any challenges they may be facing.

The 2021 cohort was highly successful, with two of the five participants chosen to join MassChallenge Israel’s roadshow to Boston and New York. Out of 42 MassChallenge participants across six tracks, just ten startups were chosen for the roadshow, meaning that the Better Plate cohort was significantly overrepresented.

Supporting the alt protein industry

MAF describes itself as “the world’s first non-profit dedicated to promoting the interests of the alternative protein industry“. In 2017, the organisation hosted what it claimed was the first ever cultivated meat conference, and the following year it told vegconomist that its work had led to the creation of several cultivated meat companies, including SuperMeat.

“Better Plate does not merely fill an acute need. It excels at doing so,” said MAF CEO Levana Shifman. “The tremendously successful outcome of last year’s accelerator clearly demonstrated the program’s ability to assist early-stage businesses as they grow from the ground up, providing them with high-quality mentors and expert guidance.”

Startups wishing to take part in the accelerator can apply here, using the code MCIL23MAF100 to waive the registration fee.