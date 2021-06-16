African Plant-Based Organisations Wanted: ProVeg Launches Accelerator for the Food Justice Movement

After recently opening the application process for this summer’s Incubator accelerator program, ProVeg has now launched the ProVeg Africa Accelerator. The program claims to be the first accelerator project for the plant-based movement across the African continent, aiming to equip organizations with tools and skills to build a food ecosystem that benefits humans, animals, and the environment.

Launched by the ProVeg Grants Programme, the ProVeg Africa Accelerator will go live in mid-2021, with a view to expanding the food justice movement across Africa. Learning about the impacts of industrial farms and meat-based diets will be on the agenda, as well as the importance of plant-based advocacy and meat-reduction campaigns. Members will develop campaign strategies and launch new campaigns via the Accelerator’s participator model co-design approach.

With many investors viewing Africa as the next plant-based frontier, such initiatives will enable grassroots development to create a fairer and healthier food system. Veganism is on the rise in Africa, especially in South Africa, and companies like Nigerian plant-based food tech business VeggieVictory continue to make waves. Not to mention of course that many African cuisines are traditionally plant-based.

Pioneering companies from across Europe, Mexico, Chile, and India, currently comprise the sixth cohort of the ProVeg Incubator Programme. Since its launch in 2018, the ProVeg Incubator has supported more than 50 startups from around the world, raising more than €30 million and launching products in more than 15,000 stores.

