APAC Alternative Protein Ecosystem Database Launches to Facilitate B2B and Startup Connections

The APAC Alternative Protein Ecosystem Database and been launched by the Good Food Institute Asia Pacific (GFI APAC). Aiming to facilitate collaboration with recommended stakeholders and partners in the alt protein space, the database is a comprehensive resource for startups and established enterprises.

This first-of-its-kind database currently provides details across multiple categories of the plant-based B2B ecosystem in Singapore. As the project progresses, further alt protein sectors will be added – cultivated meat, for example – as well as additional countries in the region.

Alt Protein One-Stop Shop

At present, the database contains useful information about local ingredient sourcing, pilot production facilities, co-manufacturers, consultants, and many other services that are otherwise not readily accessible in the public domain. As it grows, the database will be a “one-stop shop” for accelerating and scaling up alternative protein startups.

“The APAC Alternative Protein Ecosystem Database is a critical new resource that can help enable startups to swiftly scale up by leveraging the best resources and partners available in Singapore and the greater APAC region,” stated John Cheng, Founder of Innovate 360 and Chairperson of Feed 9 Billion.

The APAC Alternative Protein Ecosystem Database, made in collaboration with GFI APAC, Enterprise Singapore, and Innovate 360, can be found here.

“For the first time, everything an innovator would need to know about local ingredient sourcing, technology, production facilities, co-manufacturers, and more, is available at their fingertips—meaning they can spend more time focused on building their business and creating a positive climate impact,” added Cheng.