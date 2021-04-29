Chicago’s Sente Foundry Announces New Investment Program – FoodTech: Health & Wellness

Sente Foundry LLC, in partnership with leading food product development company Griffith Foods, Yildiz Holding, and Ingredion, announces the launch of their FoodTech: Health & Wellness startup program. This investment program seeking international startups for investments and pilot opportunities is a year-long program with a rolling admission process for startups.

Sente’s FoodTech: Health & Wellness program brings companies in from across the food value chain – from agricultural raw materials to food ingredients companies to major global food brands through the retail and e-commerce companies that serve consumers. Participating startups interact with these companies’ subject matter experts, including product development, food scientists, production and packaging engineers, marketing and branding experts, merchandising, and retail operations.

The program features an intense set of activities to analyze and evaluate participating startups, connect them with projects within the ingredients, snacks, and “new health” food initiatives. Startups will work with the Sente, Yildiz, Ingredion, and Griffith teams using a structured process that better prepares them to attract serious investors and customers and places them in a fast-moving, talented ecosystem of FoodTech entrepreneurs.

Selected startups will have access to a global food companies’ full capabilities and reach to help them scale their development, manufacturing, distribution, and digital resources while also getting investment from its corporate venture capital branch.

As part of the FoodTech program, Sente and its partners will host an online FoodTech Summit this summer. This event is open to anyone interested in startups and experts in the FoodTech industry. Selected startups will present at the Summit as part of the program.

Startups interested in participating should be early-stage with novel ingredients, food products, packaging, processing technologies, and new experiences that cater to rapidly evolving consumer needs and desires. Specifically, Sente is looking for visionaries that are developing brands and technologies that help us eat healthier and make more healthy and sustainable choices when eating.

Applicants can be from anywhere in the world. To apply for the program visit Sente’s website at www. Sente.link/foodtech-health-wellness

