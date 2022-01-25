ProVeg Incubator Seeks Innovative Alt-Protein Startups for Upcoming Cohort

The ProVeg Incubator accelerator programme is looking for innovative alt-protein startups to take part in its latest cohort. Applicants must be developing high-impact alternatives to animal products and ingredients.

ProVeg’s 12-week programme claims to be the world’s leading accelerator of plant-based, fermented, and cultured food startups. The accelerator offers mentoring, up to €250,000 in funding, and access to an extensive network of industry contacts.

Since launching in 2018, the incubator has supported over 60 innovative alt-protein startups, including alt-seafood brand Hooked, plant-based pet food company omni, and alt-meat brand Better Nature. Alumni have collectively raised over €230 million, with products stocked in over 15,000 stores worldwide.

Transforming the food system

The ProVeg Incubator is run by ProVeg International, a food awareness organisation aiming to transform the global food system. The organisation has announced plans to reduce global animal consumption by 50% by the year 2040.

Applications for the latest incubator cohort will be open until January 31, with the programme beginning in April.

“Apart from our comprehensive programme and services, the ProVeg Incubator offers access to unique networks,” said Albrecht Wolfmeyer, Head of the ProVeg Incubator. “We connect startup teams to mentors, corporate partners and investors from all over the world. The ProVeg Incubator brings founders together, within each cohort and as part of our alumni community. Being part of that community is an invaluable learning experience and opportunity for growth. It can make all the difference on an entrepreneurial journey.”