Investment Opportunity on INDIEGOGO: Cactus Leather Shoes from PO-ZU

The new plant-based “POZ” sneaker, developed by Po-Zu‘s sustainable footwear experts, is set to be one of the first shoes on the UK market to successfully use cactus leather and combine it with other natural, plant-based materials to create a comfortable, lightweight and stylish sneaker.

The brand has recently launched a new crowdfunding campaign on INDIEGOGO to accompany this project and to accelerate the development and launch of the shoes.

In view of the ongoing environmental and climate issues, Po-Zu is committed to new innovations in environmentally friendly shoe manufacturing. For example, the upper material of the new “POZ” is made of innovative cactus leather, a bio-based material made from the wonder plant nopal cactus (commonly known as prickly pear) and processed without toxic chemicals, phthalates or PVC.

The sole of the new shoe is made from an innovative, bio-based EVA resin derived from sugar cane, a fully renewable resource that grows rapidly and removes CO2 from the air, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and purifying the environment in a natural way.

The feed is made of antibacterial and hypoallergenic bamboo. The midsole is made of a combination of natural latex and cork. The laces are made of organic cotton with biodegradable aglets. This makes the brand’s new sneakers 100% solvent-free, 100% vegan and a low-carbon option for conscious consumers.

The new collection consists of sneakers and boots that are designed to appeal to both the style-conscious and environmentally conscious consumer. The sneakers are available in Off White in a slim, minimalist design with a trademark trademark in a choice of 8 colours on the tongue and heel.

POZ sneakers and boots are manufactured in Europe in a small, family-owned factory in Portugal. Po-Zu only works with manufacturers who adhere to the Supplier Code of Conduct and are committed to ethical manufacturing, have a strict policy on harmful substances and recycle all waste products, including fabric remnants and water.

