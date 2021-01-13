List of Star Investors Line Up Behind THE PACK to Disrupt Pet Food

Founded by Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel, the couple behind London’s Vevolution, along with vegan investor Michiel van Deursen and product specialist Russell White, new venture THE PACK plans to disrupt the pet food industry, having successfully closed the pre-seed investment round for its new range of plant-based dog food.

With meat-free pet food well catered for in North America with brands such as Wild Earth, V Planet, Halo, and Bond Pet Food; THE PACK is bound to see success in the UK and European markets which are ripe for plant-based pet food. The sustainability issues caused by conventional pet food are vast and consumers around the world are gradually realising the urgency to address them, as such the market for vegan pet food is a developing one.

The pre-seed round saw participation from Veganuary co-founder Matthew Glover‘s fund Veg Capital, Capital V and several startup founders including Olivia Wollenberg, founder of Livia’s, and hospitality entrepreneur and influencer, Loui Blake.

The newly launched UK-based startup also attracted an impressive list of celebrities such as international footballer Chris Smalling; UK’s best selling vegan celebrity chefs, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, AKA BOSH!; and former Liverpool and Hull Footballer, Kevin Stewart.

Set for a market launch in the coming months, THE PACK’s upcoming portfolio will consist of three lines of plant-based wet foods for dogs. The products have been formulated by food scientists, pet nutritionists and pet food technologists, using a proprietary blend of plant-proteins.

THE PACK will be available direct-to-consumer via ThePackPet.com and on various marketplaces including leading plant-based supermarket The VeganKind. Rapid expansion is planned and the brand aims to hit retail by Q2 of 2021.

Clarkson and Nadel are looking to transform the pet food industry, creating great-tasting, planet-friendly products that pets love, commenting: “Pet parents across Europe have been crying out for a highly nutritious plant-based product. The opportunity to create a positive dietary shift for our furry friends is huge and we are excited to have so many incredible investors backing our vision of better food for pets.”

Co-founder and prolific vegan investor Michiel van Deursen states: ‘The one thing missing is pet food. Four-legged family members should also be able to have access to enjoy healthy, amazing, alternatives to meat-rich diets. This is why I did not hesitate to join THE PACK.”

