Millet Milk, Oleaginous Yeast & Functional Mung-Bean: Meet the Latest ProVeg Incubator Cohort

Hailing from across the world, including Japan, Estonia, and Israel, eight pioneering startups have joined the latest ProVeg Incubator. The cohort includes the world’s first sprouted millet milk, functional mung-bean protein, and mycoprotein-based alt meats.

With a strong focus on emerging food tech and unique ingredients for the alt protein sector, The Berlin-based ProVeg Incubator accelerator program offers expert mentoring and up to €250,000 in funding. Having launched in 2018, the ProVeg Incubator has worked with over 55 startups from around the world, which have collectively raised over €100 million and are stocked in over 15,000 stores.

The startups:

Altein Ingredients (India) – developing a functional mung-bean protein that aims to be the nucleus of plant-powered food.

Meet Future (Estonia) – food-tech company developing the next generation of mycoprotein-based chicken and fish alternatives.

Plant-based Japan (Japan) – uses unique Japanese ingredients to develop plant-based egg and meat alternatives.

Cultivated Biosciences (Netherlands) – uses fermentation to develop a fat ingredient from oleaginous yeast, which offers the creaminess needed for plant-based dairy products.

ProProtein (Estonia) – developing a scalable precision-fermentation technology for producing dairy proteins from yeast, without the need for cattle farming.

Genesea (Israel) – a B2B food-ingredients company with a mission to produce protein isolates and other ingredients developed from offshore-grown marine macroalgae.

Alt Foods (India) – developing the world’s first plant-based milk made from a unique mix of grains and sprouted millets.

Brain Foods (Bulgaria) – produces and sells healthy, sweet-and-savoury plant-based snacks that nourish both mind and body.

Albrecht Wolfmeyer, Head of the ProVeg Incubator, commented: “With its seventh cohort, the ProVeg Incubator once again brings together outstanding talent and innovative power in food-tech from all over the world. These startups all share ProVeg’s mission: to take animals out of the food equation and make our food system more sustainable.”

